Sunny days ahead

THE heavy downpours Cebu has been experiencing are expected to abate with the weakening of the southwest monsoon, declared the Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), and thus, there will be less chances of rains.

“The habagat (southwest monsoon) was brought about by tropical storm Jolina. And as Jolina is on its way out of the country, the southwest monsoon in the Visayas region is also gone,” said weather specialist Romeo Aguirre in a phone interview.

However, Aguirre said Cebu will still experience drizzles in the afternoon or evening due to isolated thunderstorms.

“It will last for just an hour or two. But in general, we will have a fair weather,” he said.

Tropical storm “Jolina” (international name: Pakhar) has accelerated and intensified after passing through Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

With the acceleration of its movement, Jolina is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday night, earlier than the initial forecast of Sunday morning.

In its 11:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin yesterday, Pagasa said Jolina picked up speed and strength as it continued to move west northwest of Luzon.

Tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted in most provinces, except for Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union, and Abra, which remain under signal number 1.

Moderate to heavy rains will continue to pour within the 300-kilometer diameter of the tropical storm, while monsoon rains will continue to prevail over western sections of central and southern Luzon.