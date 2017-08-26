Man shot dead by girlfriend’s former lover

THE son of a former reporter and now an employee of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), was shot to death inside a boarding house in Sitio Kalmar, Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City, Saturday dawn.

The victim was identified as John Ronli Calizar, 22, oldest son of PIA employee Ferliza Contratista.

Police investigation showed that Calizar slept in the boarding house of his girlfriend, Katherine Cabungcag in Sitio Kalmar, Lawaan 1, Talisay City last Friday evening, when the suspect, identified as Jessie Largo of Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City appeared at around 3:10 a.m. of Saturday, broke the jalousies and forcibly entered the house.

Largo was accompanied by an unidentified friend and they fired at Calizar several times, said Cabungcag.

Largo is Cabungcag’s ex-boyfriend

“Gibuak ni Jessie ang jalousie na bintana ug gisuway og kab-ot ang pultahan para ma ablihan. Naka mata ko ug ako siyang gi kompronta. Pag-abli nako sa pultahan, iya dayon kong giwakli. Niana siya, mao na imung gipuli sa akoa? Nagbinuang ka sa akoa? Unya nakit-an nalang nako gipusil nila pag-ayo si Ronli (victim’s nickname),” Cabungcag narrated.

(Jessie broke the jalousies of the window and reached for the door. I woke up and when I opened the door, he shoved me aside. He asked if Ronli was the one I replaced him and I saw him shoot Ronli several times.)

Genesis Contratista, half brother of the victim, said that John Ronli had a live-in partner and two sons in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City. They allegedly had a fight, prompting John Ronli to stay the night at Cabungcag’s rented place.

Contratista said that his brother did not know about the former boyfriend of Cabungcag, and had never met him. The victim received no threats.

Police recovered eight 9mm empty shells, five .45 caliber slugs and four deformed slugs of undetermined caliber.

The suspects are still at large.