A 49-year old man was arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana plants in Danao City, northern Cebu.

Damian Cagang was caught by the drug enforcement unit of Danao City in Barangay Langosig past 9 PM on Saturday, August 26.

Police operatives uprooted more than 13,000 fully grown marijuana plants near Cagang’s home.

The suspect is now detained in Danao jail.