AN ex-convict was arrested on charges of illegal drug possession in a drug bust at Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City at 6:10 pm last Saturday.

The suspect identified as Butch Guttierez, a resident of Barangay Piasong, Talisay City yielded several sachets of shabu worth P195,000. He was supposedly dealing drugs to students of Talisay National High School based on complaints from some parents.