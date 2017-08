The University of the Visayas Green Lancers extended their winning streak to five games with an 83-73 win over the struggling Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras Sunday night.

UV now stands at the top alongside the University of San Carlos Warriors with identical a 5-1 (win-loss) records.

SWU-Phinma dropped to uncharted waters at 1-4.

Josue Segumpan led UV with 17 points.