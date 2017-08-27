Police seize P2.8M marijuana in Danao City farm

ABOUT P2.8 million worth of marijuana was uprooted from a half-hectare farm, while the man who cultivated the plants was arrested by police in Barangay Langosig, Danao City, at past 9 p.m. last Saturday.

Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare of the Danao City police said they received reports from residents about the marijuana three weeks ago. He said the farm is located in a hinterland area that can only be reached by foot.

The 49-year-old suspect identified as Damian Cagang is a native from Asturias town who lives in Danao City. Pelare said Cagang sells the marijuana outside Danao City. Cagang admitted to planting the marijuana but was silent when asked if he sold it.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 13,000 marijuana plants were burnt in the area since they cannot be transported through the mountain terrain, Pelare said.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against Cagang./Correspondents