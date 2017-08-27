‘Uber should serve out suspension’

CEBU-based members of ride-hailing app Uber would rather have the company serve the one-month suspension imposed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) than pay the P190-million fine.

“As operator, it’s okay to finish the suspension for one month because there’s only two weeks left for the suspension than to pay P190 million,” said Uber peer operator Myra Liam Kenshin.

In its suspension order, the LTFRB said it arrived at the P190 million by “taking into consideration the number of days that respondent should be suspended in relation to its daily average income” of P7 million to P10 million.

LTFRB also required Uber to pay P20 million a day as financial assistance to Uber drivers who have lost their income because of the suspension.

Kenshin said they received financial assistance from Uber since August 15.

“We already received P800 per day. I think it’s already fair for those Uber drivers only,” Kenshin said./Correspondent Jessa Mae O. Sotto