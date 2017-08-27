Assailant of 20-year-old man arrested

THE gunman who shot dead a 20-year-old man in front of a chapel Friday night was collared by the Danao City police in an entrapment operation conducted in Barangay Lower Binaliw, Danao City, Cebu, last Saturday night.

The suspect was identified as Godofredo Jemongala Cuenco, 27. He and the victim, John Andrew Lao Casas, are both residents of the area.

Before he died, Casas told authorities that he and Cuenco had a heated argument during a basketball game in their barangay five days earlier. He said Cuenco was a member of a fraternity.

Casas sustained two gunshot wounds on his back and was rushed to the Danao Provincial Hospital and later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. He died a few hours after.

According to PO1 Claver Butaslac, investigation showed that as Casas was on his way home with his friends from a disco in another barangay, they were followed by a suspicious looking person who started firing his gun and hit the victim.

The police who responded to the alarm was able to arrest the suspect and recovered from his possession a 9 mm pistol with four bullets.