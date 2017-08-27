F2 Logistics to play vs Cesafi team on Sept. 15

AS PART of their preparation for the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Conference, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will be coming to Cebu to play against a selection from the Cesafi women’s volleyball in the Cesafi Volleyball All Star Weekend slated Sept. 15 at the University of San Carlos (USC) main gym.

In an exclusive interview with Cebu Daily News, tournament director Jordan Paca said that the two-day event will also feature a volleyball clinic that will be led by players and coaches of the Cargo Movers.

F2 will be playing two games against the Cesafi All Stars.

Paca said that the All Star team will be composed of four players each from the University of San Jose-Recoletos and the Southwestern University – Phinma, three players from USC and two volleybelles each from the University of Cebu and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

The head coaches from the participating schools will be given the freedom to choose on who will be included in the All Star cast that will go up against a powerhouse F2 team that sports reigning UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Desiree Cheng.

The lineup of the team is set to be announced today.