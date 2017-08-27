Family Appliance, Roadstar victorious

FAMILY Appliance and Roadstar surged ahead of the pack as they earned easy victories over their respective opponents in the Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball League last Thursday at the CEC gym.

Family Appliance lorded over Mang Ondo, 61-42, while Roadstar dominated Promate, 98-81.

The two winning squads now own similar 3-0 (win-loss) slates.

Versatile big man Wellington Yu and Robin Chu played starring roles for Family Appliance as they scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Michael Balankig, on the other hand, was Roadstar’s high-point man with 26 points.

In other games, Dimsum Frito got 25 from Joey Catipay to lead them to a 68-59 win over Interpace, while Donald Ting charted 17 to push BCP

Lubricants past Northern Star Trading/JPC’s Motorparts and Accessories, 57-55.