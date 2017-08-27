Sorongon, Chepsisor winners in 20-km race

SULTAN Kudarat’s Ruffa Sorongon and Eric Chepsiror of Kenya emerged winners in the 20-kilometer race of the Cebu Province Founding Anniversary Run yesterday.

Sorongon breasted the finish line at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds in one hour, 24 minutes and 27 seconds to top the women’s race.

Cebuana Lizane Abella (1:25.47) and Lovely Fe Andrin (1:42.34) were her runners up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chepsiror, on the other hand, finished in 1:05.01 to win the men’s crown.

Prince Joey Lee (1:06.55) and Joseph Mururi (1:10.23) finished second and third, respectively.

The 10k champions were Rafael Pescos and Cherry Andrin while 5k winners were Ariel Rosales and Charisse Encarnacion. The 3k champions were Kirk Nanz Allison and Devie Kaye Obcial.