Borres improves to 3-0 after win over Guadez

JB DREAM Fitness striker Tonix “Silent Killer” Borres defeated CITI BJJ grappler Cipoz “Aquaman” Guadez in the main bout of the Cebu Extreme Fight League (CEFL) “Respect” at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas last Saturday.

Borres won the fight in the bantamweight division via split decision with scores of 29-28, 27-30, and 29-28.

With the victory, Borres, a former boxer, improved his amateur mixed martial arts record to 3-0 (win-loss) while Guadez suffered his first loss in his debut fight.

In the co-main event, Nigerian Simon Uchenne of Yawyan Ardigma beat Rodel “D Pitbull” Valizado in the middleweight division also via split decision.

The scores were 29-28, 28-29, 29-27.

Other results:

-Allan Albindo of Yaw-Yan Ardigma beat Arnel “D Assassin” Bitoy of Durex Dragon MMA via technical knockout.

-Clint June Bahala of Yaw-Yan Ardigma beat Jaymar Quinelitan of Team Calma MMA via TKO.

-Joel Jabonero Jr. of Team Calma MMA edged Alex “Swagger” Calderon of Gladiators Muaythai MMA via stoppage.

-Giovanie Mcasling of Team Calma MMA beat Mark “The Silent” Tapales of Warriors MMA via arm bar submission.

-Jhon Agustine Simbajon of Yaw-Yan Ardigma defeated Christian “Yanlord” Villanueva of Durex Dragon MMA via unanimous decision.

-John Edu “D Excalibur” Torbiso of Durex Dragon MMA beat Samuel “Angel” Gumaya of Strata Gem via arm bar submission.

-Radel Dela Cerna of Yaw-Yan Ardigma won via walkover against Dexter “D Striker” Sanchez of Durex Dragon MMA.

-Reymond “The Pirate” Jacosalem of Warrior MMA defeated Laurence “Bruce Lee” Bendijito of Strata Gem by TKO.

-Jess Boquiden of Tatus Muaythai MMA beat Aliyah Kaye “D Raging Fist” Torbiso of Durex Dragon MMA via TKO.

-Jowargen “The Braker” Limpangug of Strata Gem MMA won over Diosdado “Daddy” Booc of Team Bagwis via TKO.

-Michael “Undisputed” Rebayos of Redneos Gladiator Muaythai MMA beat Marvin “Hungry Man” Rabanos of JB Dream Fitness Gym via UD.