Chai Fonacier wins Best Supporting Actress

FILM and theater actress Chai Fonacier was awarded Best Supporting Actress during the Film Academy of the Philippines’ 35th Luna Awards held at Resorts World Manila last Saturday, August 26.

Fonacier won for her role as transman Jude (or the former Judith Marie) in the Bisaya film “Patay na si Hesus,” which earned critical and commercial success at the recently concluded “Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.”

The film’s official Facebook page announced on Saturday night: “#JudeEatMarie WINS LUNA AWARD FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS!!!Thank you, FAP! Chai Fonacier is <3.” Fonacier bested five other actresses: Andi Eigenmann (Ma’ Rosa), Barbie Forteza (Tuos), Lotlot de Leon (Mrs.), Shaina Magdayao (Dukot) and Gladys Reyes (Die Beautiful).

Fonacier portrayed Jude, one of Jaclyn Jose’s children in the road trip comedy written by Fatrick Tabada and directed by Victor Villanueva.

Her win at the Luna Awards is but an addition to the list of accolades Fonacier has been receiving for her acting skills.

In 2015, she also won Best Supporting Actress for both the Cinema One Originals films “Miss Bulalacao” and “Operation Prutas” in the 2015 Sinulog Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the Paolo Ballesteros-starrer “Die Beautiful” went home with most of the awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (for Jun Lana), Best Supporting Actor for Christian Bables and Best Screenplay for Rody Vera and Best Editing for Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino.

The complete list of winners (Source: GMA)

Best Direction, Jun Lana: “Die Beautiful”

Best Actor, Bembol Rocco: “Pauwi Na”

Best Actress, Hasmine Kilip: “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

Best Supporting Actor, Christian Bables: “Die Beautiful”

Best Supporting Actress, Chai Fonacier: “Patay na si Hesus”

Best Screenplay, Rody Vera: “Die Beautiful”

Best Cinematography, Lee Briones-Meily: “Ignacio de Loyola”

Best Production Design, Leo Velasco, Jr.: “Ignacio de Loyola”

Best Editing, Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino: “Die Beautiful”

Best Musical Score, Ryan Cayabyab: “Ignacio de Loyola”

Best Sound, Albert Michael Idioma: “Ignacio de Loyola”

Best Picture: “Die Beautiful”.

The Film Academy of the Philippines also gave special awards to the following personalities:(Source: FAP website)

The Golden Reel Award to Actor — Director Eddie Garcia

The Fernando Poe Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award — Mayor Herbert Bautista

The Manuel de Leon Award for Exemplary Achievements — Production Designer Des Bautista

The Lamberto Avellana Memorial (posthumous) Award — Director Mario O’Hara and actress Lolita Rodriguez

Bibsy Carballo Awards of Appreciation — Director Lav Diaz and actress Charo Santos