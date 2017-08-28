Four drug suspects nabbed in Minglanilla

Four suspected drug pushers were arrested in a drug bust at Sitio Ihawan-daan, Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla town, Cebu last Saturday night.

Minglanilla police identified the suspects as Jecky Lasaga Quijada, Louie Caballero Apas, Raul Rosalita Racho and Stephen Cabilis Reston. They were caught having a pot session inside a hut.

Supt. Dexter Calacar, Minglanilla police chief, said they yielded sachets of shabu worth P325,000 and drug paraphernalia. Calarar told Cebu Daily News that the suspects surrendered to police immediately and are detained at the Minglanilla police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.