BURGLARS ransacked and carted off more than P80,000 worth of cash and gadgets in one of the dormitories of St. John Dormitory in Barangay Cogon-Ramos, Cebu City at dawn Monday.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay of the Fuente police said the dormitory had no security cameras which would make it difficult to identify the burglars.

She asked the barangay officials of Cogon-Ramos to add more tanods (barangay police) in the area as a deterrent against burglary.

More details to follow.