Suertres dealer arrested

A FEMALE dealer of the illegal numbers game suertres was arrested by the Cebu City police’s Investigation and Detective Management Branch at F. Ramos Extension, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City at 2:30 pm Monday, August 28.

Shane Gabrinez was about to issue a suertres ticket to a bettor when she was arrested by police who were patrolling the area at the time.

Seized from her possession were two stubs, suertres paraphernalia and P3,200 in cash proceeds.

The team also found an abandoned computer unit with a printer.