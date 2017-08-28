Search for article

20-year old dies in motorcycle crash

06:13 PM August 28th, 2017

By: Winston P. Ensomo

A 20-year old man was killed in a road mishap in the national highway of Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City on Sunday afternoon.

Mark Kenneth Juario, a college student, was on his motorcycle when he suddenly crashed into bystanders near the road.

Juario suffered fatal injuries in different parts of his body, while Nerio Bacalso, Esther Mag-aso and Shadrach Olaiver sustained minor injuries after they were hit by Juario’s motorcycle.

PO2 Nicanor Goc-ong ong of Toledo police said Juario was heading towards the city proper when the accident happened.

Investigators have yet to determine if an engine malfunction caused the accident.

