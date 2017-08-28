20-year old dies in motorcycle crash

A 20-year old man was killed in a road mishap in the national highway of Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City on Sunday afternoon.
Mark Kenneth Juario, a college student, was on his motorcycle when he suddenly crashed into bystanders near the road.
Juario suffered fatal injuries in different parts of his body, while Nerio Bacalso, Esther Mag-aso and Shadrach Olaiver sustained minor injuries after they were hit by Juario’s motorcycle.
PO2 Nicanor Goc-ong ong of Toledo police said Juario was heading towards the city proper when the accident happened.
Investigators have yet to determine if an engine malfunction caused the accident.