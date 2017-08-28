ON THE FOUR-DAY WORKWEEK

Lower productivity or better work-life balance?

Netizens weighed in on the pros and cons of a proposed bill for a four-day workweek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oslec Jay Tan said, “This is actually favorable to all workers since they don’t spend too much for transportation to and from their workplaces. They can also do sidelines to improve their earnings.”

Evelyn Go also gave a thumbs-up to House Bill 6152. She said, “This is good so employees can have more time their families and they can explore on doing businesses.”

Wilfredo Olayvar, meanwhile, shared a suggestion. “This might not be applicable to all workers but employers and employees can create an agreement. Balancing family and work is really difficult. They can amend this anytime if there’s any serious conflict.”

Mel Demzano echoed Olayvar’s stand. “It’s really up to the company if they will implement a four-day work schedule. This is not mandatory.”

Want to share your opinion on pressing issues? Post your comments on the Facebook and Twitter pages of CEBU DAILY NEWS.

Most comments are printed in toto.