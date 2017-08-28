Duterte most loving, caring, decisive leader — survey

President Rodrigo Duterte is the leading official in terms of being the most loving, caring, solid and decisive among the five highest government executives in the country, according to a recent survey.

The results of the “Pahayag” pilot survey, conducted by the Publicus Asia Inc., were revealed on Monday morning at the Marco Polo Hotel in Ortigas, Pasig City.

The survey tested the people’s perception on the top five highest officials in the country, and the top five most recent presidents, in terms of the “Love, Care and Solidarity” index, and the “Decisiveness Index.”

Based on the survey that studied 1,500 respondents from key cities nationwide from August 7 to 9, Duterte got 90 percent decisiveness rating, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with only 5 percent. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez all got 1 percent.

Mindanao gave Duterte a 97 percent decisiveness index while Robredo received only one percent from the region. Those from the National Capital Region gave Duterte 92 percent and Robredo only got 4 percent. In Southern Luzon, where the Vice President hails, Robredo got a 4 percent decisiveness rating while Duterte got 87 percent.

Duterte is deemed the most loving by the respondents (82 percent); caring and concerned (79 percent). Robredo only got 13 percent in terms of being loving, concerned (17 percent) and caring (16 percent).

Pimentel comes third after 1 percent called him loving and caring and 2 percent called him concerned. Only 1 percent deemed Alvarez voted for him as caring, while Sereno got zero percent when asked about her being caring, concerned and loving.

Duterte got 97 percent votes when it comes to the love index in Mindanao, and 83 percent in the NCR; while 2 percent rated Robredo as loving in Mindanao, and 12 percent in NCR.

Maria Lourdes Tiquia, CEO and founder of Publicus Asia, said some of the respondents might not be aware of the other politicians and their roles.

“Maybe the results on Duterte are glaring because he is the top decision-maker. They might see his cursing (pagmumura) as a reflection of his anger and exasperation.