Espenido, 129 Marawi fallen get Lapu-Lapu award

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Monday awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu to Police Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido during the National Heroes Day Celebration in Taguig City.

Espenido was given the Magalong Medal, which is conferred on officials and personnel of the government and private individuals who have rendered “extraordinary service or have made exceptional contributions to the success of an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.”

Espenido led the raids on the houses of the Parojinog clan in July that led to the death of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and 14 others.

Espenido was the police commander of Albuera, Leyte, when Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. was killed in an alleged shootout inside the subprovincial jail in Baybay City.

Espenido was earlier given a special award at the Philippine National Police (PNP) anniversary for his contribution to the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Aside from Espenido, 129 government troops who were killed in action during the Marawi siege was awarded with the Kalasag Medal under the Order of Lapu-Lapu.

Kalasag Medal is awarded to those who “lost their lives” as a direct result of their participation Duterte’s campaign or advocacy.

Duterte created the Order of Lapu-Lapu in April through Executive Order 17 and expanded its coverage through Executive Order 35 signed on August 3.