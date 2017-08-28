Dong transferred to Parañaque City Jail

Businessman Kenneth Dong has been transferred to the Parañaque City Jail, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II confirmed on Monday.

Dong has been arrested by members of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last Aug. 15 after a Senate hearing on the shipment of over P6 billion worth of shabu charges.

The Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 195 issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of rape.

“He was transferred upon orders of the court. The NBI had no choice but to follow the court’s order,” Aguirre said Monday.

Aguirre said the NBI complied with the court’s order because they do not see any risk to his security.

“We could not find any security risk for his transfer,” Aguirre said.

Dong is a witness in the congressional inquiry being the alleged middleman for the shipment of the 604 kilos of shabu.

NBI Deputy Director for Intelligence Vicente De Guzman said they have discovered the pending warrant of arrest after they conducted a background check on the personalities linked to the shabu shipment.

Dong is also one of the respondents in the drug trafficking charges filed by NBI before the Department of Justice (DOJ) in connection with the P6.4-billion shabu seized last May 26 in two warehouses in Valenzuela City.