City sees more investments at North Reclamation Area

ROAD LOTS donated to mandaue city

More investments and greater development would be expected in Mandaue’s North Reclamation Area especially with the donation of 11.5 hectares of privately owned road lots to the Mandaue City government.

“It would allow greater development and investment in the area that we anticipated the economy of the city would be provided with a much-needed stimulus,” said Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing during the signing of the Deed of Donation and Acceptance activity between the city government and the two developers, F.F. Cruz and Co. Inc. and the Mandaue Realty and Resources Corp. (Marreco).

The road lots donated by the developers included the road stretch at the back of the Cebu Doctors’ University, a portion of Ouano Avenue and the privately owned Mantawi Drive.

Quisumbing said the donation basically reflects the entire road network of North Reclamation Area, which were privately owned over the years.

“I thank F.F. Cruz and Marreco for the very generous donation, and for their trust in the Mandaue City government, who sees a mutual benefit between the donors and Mandaue City,” said Quisumbing.

Mandaue’s 200-hectare North Reclamation Area has been primed by the city government to become the city’s prime business district with hotels, malls, hospitals and schools already setting up shop in the area.

These include the Chong Hua Mandaue and Cancer Center and University of Cebu Medical Center, Parkmall and Big Hotel Cebu.

Another major project in the area is Mandani Bay, which is a 20-hectare development at the back of Cebu Doctors’ University.

Mantawi Drive is a stretch of road where the malls and hospitals are located.

Sixty percent of the donated lots were owned by F.F. Cruz, while Marreco owned the other 40 percent.

Quisumbing said that with this donation, they had planned to include the funds needed to rehabilitate the roads in their P1-billion infrastructure funds for the 2018 annual budget.

He said that they would assess the roads and see what areas need to be rehabilitated, and they would also assess the drainage system in the area and improve it.

Aside from that, the city government will also set up and improve the traffic lights in the area because they eventually plan to let public utility vehicles pass through those roads in the future, said Quisumbing.

“We truly value their commitment to the development of the city, and this just shows how deep their commitment runs. And (I) personally thank them for this ‘game changer’ in terms of Mandaue’s economy,” he said of the lot donors.

Quisumbing said that the two developers are contractors of most of the projects in the area.

According to the website of F.F. Cruz and Co. Inc., the company reclaimed the 180-hectare area under a joint venture agreement with the Mandaue City government, which is now the Mandaue North Reclamation Area.