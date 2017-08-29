Parklane reveals new buffet, outreach projects

Weekend Asia Buffet

This August, Parklane proudly introduced a newly-revamped Manuel’s Restaurant with their newest buffet promo, the Weekend Asia Buffet. At just P750 per head, get to indulge in delicious cuisines from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and China every Fridays and Saturdays from 6 PM to 10 PM. This promo is available from August to September. Manuel’s Restaurant is the hotel’s signature All-day Buffet which also serves ala carte dishes and is open from 6 AM to 10 PM daily.

As part of Parklane’s commitment of giving back to the community, the hotel recently introduced two new projects for the benefit the Cancer Warriors Foundation, Inc. – Cebu Chapter.

John Ford Coley Concert

John Ford Coley will be serenading Cebuanos in a benefit concert entitled “Love is the Answer” on September 17, 7 PM at Parklane’s Victoria Hall. Tickets are sold at P1,000. All the proceeds will be donated to the Cancer Warriors Foundation. For ticket inquiries, you may call (032) 234-7000 or (032) 411-7000.

Christmas Trinkets

As part of their annual tradition, Parklane will once again do a charity sale to help raise awareness on cancer and to financially support the needs of the Cancer Warriors Foundation Inc. – Cebu Chapter. This year, the hotel will be selling personalized and limited edition Christmas Trinkets worth P250 and P400. One trinket is worth the price of one vial used for chemotherapy of a child battling cancer. One may purchase their Christmas Trinkets at the hotel lobby starting August 25.

Cebu Parklane International Hotel is located at the corner of Archbishop Reyes Avenue and Escario Street. For more information, visit www.parklanehotel.com.ph.