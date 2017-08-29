Hinablon Exhibit features innovative woven crafts

Driven by the passion to preserve the majestic art of weaving and empower the next wave of weavers, professors from Cebu Technological University of Argao headed by Jorelyn Concepcion and fashion designer and the exhibit’s creative director Dexter Alazas, promote the creative skill of weaving “hablon” a Hiligaynon term translated as “habol” in Bisaya which means “blanket”.

The Hablon fabric is made into scarves, ready-to-wear clothing and apparel, footwear, clutch bags, and home accessories with the aid of the handloom weaving machine which was also brought to the exhibit for visitors to learn the actual process of weaving.

Eye-catching hablon-made gowns and “Barong Bisaya” designed by Alazas feature intricate patterns and hand-painted designs which embody the Cebuano identity with a touch of a modern look. The clothing is also ideal for formal or semi-formal wear.

More of Alazas’ fashion wear will be unveiled in his new shop called “Amano” at Montebello Villa Hotel in September. This homegrown brand will cater to the young generation with Hablon-woven casual wear made by the women weavers of Argao. The brand serves as an opportunity for the weavers to innovate their craft and gain a valuable livelihood.

The exhibit also features top manufacturers and brands such as Leyte Furniture, Adorno, Almar, 4K Crafts, JJW Fashion, RV Foods, Lalaine’s Footwear, JLF Crafts, Ferangeli Guitars, and Style Loft.

For more information, you may contact 09366937205 or 09323266159.