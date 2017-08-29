SimplyShare Foundation: Fight malnutrition with fortified meals

One of the fortified meals they serve is the Rice Soy Fortified Meal which was shared by their partner organization in the U.S. The Rice Soy Fortified Meal contains rice, dried vegetables including carrot, celery, cabbage, onion, tomato and bell pepper, micronutrient blend loaded with vitamins and minerals, and flour. One pack of this fortified meal feeds 12 children.

Fortified Champinoy, which is a new product different from the Original Champinoy sold in stores, is a Filipino cereal drink made with rice, milk, cocoa and sugar. It can be eaten as is or mixed with hot water. It has a similar consistency and taste with the “champorado”, and has a shelf life of 1.5 years.

SimplyShare will donate these fortified meals to children and families in Marawi. One may also help in feeding undernourished communities by purchasing Fortified Champinoy at SimplyShare Foundation’s office on the 2nd floor of Pacific Square, Ayala Access Road, Mabolo.

For inquiries, please contact 417 2971 or 0943 872 4479.