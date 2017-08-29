Search for article

SimplyShare Foundation: Fight malnutrition with fortified meals

10:55 AM August 29th, 2017

By: PR, August 29th, 2017 10:55 AM

SimplyShare Director for Education and Trainings Ramon Del Fierro, Ph.D shares about Fortified Champinoy. [CDN Photo | Caryll Arcayan]

ACCORDING to the World Health Foundation (WHO), more than 17 million children under 5 years old suffer from severe malnutrition, increasing the risk of death 9 times. Taking part in this global concern against hunger and malnutrition, SimplyShare Foundation promotes feeding of fortified meals in far-flung areas with undernourished children and families.

One of the fortified meals they serve is the Rice Soy Fortified Meal which was shared by their partner organization in the U.S. The Rice Soy Fortified Meal contains rice, dried vegetables including carrot, celery, cabbage, onion, tomato and bell pepper, micronutrient blend loaded with vitamins and minerals, and flour. One pack of this fortified meal feeds 12 children.

Fortified Champinoy, which is a new product different from the Original Champinoy sold in stores, is a Filipino cereal drink made with rice, milk, cocoa and sugar. It can be eaten as is or mixed with hot water. It has a similar consistency and taste with the “champorado”, and has a shelf life of 1.5 years.

SimplyShare will donate these fortified meals to children and families in Marawi. One may also help in feeding undernourished communities by purchasing Fortified Champinoy at SimplyShare Foundation’s office on the 2nd floor of Pacific Square, Ayala Access Road, Mabolo.

For inquiries, please contact 417 2971 or 0943 872 4479.

