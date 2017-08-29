The University of Cebu Social Work Department of the College of Liberal Arts launched its student internship program and held an academic ‘trialogue’ with its partner agencies at the UC Main Campus, Cebu City. After the oath taking of student interns, the stakeholders from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Rise Above Foundation, Eversley Child Sanitarium, Cebu Caritas Inc., and Christ for Asia International initiated a discussion on how to improve the curriculum in response to the demands of the industry and the needs of the rapidly-changing Philippine and global society. In the photo are (standing) UC Social Work interns, (seated L-R) Prof. Marietta Latonio, Dr. Khalachuchi Flores-Caballes, and Sr. Elsa Balboa, OND.