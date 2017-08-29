Introducing a new Bed and Breakfast in the city

NEWLY-OPENED Bed and Breakfast Frankfurter Deluxe Inn is now ready to cater to guests at New Imus Road, Brgy. Day-as, Cebu City.

They offer standard, deluxe, suite, and family rooms at prices ranging from P1,350 to P2,180. Their fully air-conditioned rooms are equipped with a 32″ flat screen LED TV, mini bar, free WIFI, hot and cold shower, and a balcony.

For inquiries and bookings, call 232-0929 or email frankfurterdeluxeinn@gmail.com. For more information, like their Facebook page @FrankfurterDeluxeInn.