Search for article

Introducing a new Bed and Breakfast in the city

SHARES:

11:05 AM August 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: PR, August 29th, 2017 11:05 AM

NEWLY-OPENED Bed and Breakfast Frankfurter Deluxe Inn is now ready to cater to guests at New Imus Road, Brgy. Day-as, Cebu City.

They offer standard, deluxe, suite, and family rooms at prices ranging from P1,350 to P2,180. Their fully air-conditioned rooms are equipped with a 32″ flat screen LED TV, mini bar, free WIFI, hot and cold shower, and a balcony.

For inquiries and bookings, call 232-0929 or email frankfurterdeluxeinn@gmail.com. For more information, like their Facebook page @FrankfurterDeluxeInn.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
ILOILO FOR JOVIE
ILOILO FOR JOVIE
August 28th, 2017