Business culture and Modern comfort In the heart of the city

Having just opened last May 9, Mezzo Hotel is right on its way to becoming one of Cebu’s leading hotels.

Located right in the middle of the bustling city of Cebu, Mezzo is the smart choice to get business done and at the same time unfold and relax. Its strategic location offers convenience to guests with easy access to the city’s premier shopping centers and culinary spots.

Despite being at the center of the city, the hotel offers a peaceful oasis to guests. “You can’t feel the pressure and are sure to have a comfortable stay, it really is business culture and comfort at the same time,” says Ms. Aneth Galoy, Mezzo Hotel General Manager.

Whether you’re a business executive out on a business trip or part of a group, Mezzo Hotel has high-quality rooms and suites fit for your needs. Aside from their superior, deluxe, and premier suites, they also have the “Barkada Room” which has 10 separate beds and 2 bathrooms – perfect for groups going on a vacation or attending a conference in the city. With its minimalist modern concept, the rooms are designed to provide guests a peaceful and comfortable space to stay in.

With guests pouring in, Mezzo doesn’t stop where they are as they have exciting new things to offer and look out for. From small-scale to large-scale events, they offer the perfect packages for any event. The hotel boasts of two grand ballrooms with flexible configuration and a seating capacity of up to 1,000 guests, making it one of the biggest in Cebu. Aside from their grand ballrooms, they also have four more function rooms; two are located by their unique and relaxing indoor pool which can be booked exclusively and two function rooms are situated on the 10th floor of the hotel.

For guests who don’t want to travel far to satiate their gastronomic cravings, Mezzo Hotel also has top-notch culinary offerings. Mezzo Café offers delectable modern international cuisine served in a bountiful lunch and dinner buffet spread. A weekend buffet that highlights their signature dishes will be offered very soon. The hotel will also soon open Ryan’s Bar, a classy and upscale space to chill out, wine and dine along with soothing jazz music.

Beyond the grand offerings that the hotel already delivers, Mezzo Hotel President Ms. Shannen Tan proudly expresses that she believes that what keeps the hotel going is the collaboration of the team of people behind it. The competent and professional staff is the driving force behind the fast-rising success of this young business hotel.

Book now until August 31 to avail of their introductory price, 50% off its regular rate.

Mezzo Hotel is located at F. Cabahug St. corner Pres. Quezon St., Mabolo, Cebu City. For inquiries and bookings, contact (032) 231-0777. Email them at info@mezzohotel.com or visit www.mezzohotel.com.