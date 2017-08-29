IPI introduces nature’s most powerful antioxidant – Astax9

Astax9 contains natural astaxantin, an algae eaten by salmon and other sea creatures that give them long-lasting energy and survivability in the wild. This piqued the interest of researchers and led them to discover that its unique molecular structure is a hundred times stronger than any other antioxidant. It is manufactured by AstaREAL, the pioneering company in microalgae technology, in cooperation with IPI.

Backed by more than 400 reviews and over 300 clinical studies, Astax9 has clinically-proven evidences which show that it is 9 times stronger than mangosteen, 500 times stronger than Vitamin E, and 6,000 times stronger than Vitamin C. One capsule is equivalent to 10 mangosteens, 11 oranges or 97 cans of Tomato Sauce. The Astaxanthine penetrates in both the outer and inner layer of the cell, protecting it against damage caused by oxidative stress and free radicals. What’s more is that Astaxanthine is the only antioxidant that cannot be depleted, enabling it to effectively combat deterioration.

Reduce overall oxidative stress by taking one capsule of Astax9 per day. These are available for just P19 per capsule at drugstores nationwide. For more information about Astax9, visit their website at Astax9.com or like them on Facebook www.facebook.com/astax9. For queries, contact Mr. Arvic Francisco, Astax9 brand manager through Facebook Messenger or by calling IPI’s direct line 412-7772 loc. 796.