Man nabbed for sexually assaulting partner’s daughter

A MAN was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the three-year old child of his partner in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on August 20.

Justine, real name withheld, is now facing charges for violation of the Anti-Rape Law of 1997 after the child confessed that her “uncle” touched her private part.

“Lyn”, the mother of the three-year old victim, said her daughter complained of pain while urinating at 3 p.m on on August 20.

“Siya (suspect) ra gyud iyang tawagong uncle, ug siya ra pud ang tigbantay sa akong mga anak kay trabaho man ko (He is the only person my children call ‘uncle’ and he’s also the one taking care of my kids when I’m at work),” the mother said.