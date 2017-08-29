Transpo groups undergo smoke emission tests

Leaders of Cebu’s two transport groups said they make sure their member-operators have their units undergo smoke emission test once a year for the protection of their passengers and the public.

Julito Flores, chairman of the Cebu South Mini Bus Operators Association and Benjamin Ryan Yu, chairman of the Cebu Integrated Transport Services Inc. made the assurance during the 888 News Forum at Marco Polo Hotel Lahug, Cebu.

Flores and Yu blamed operators of colorum vehicles for operating despite their defective vehicles.

Flores questioned the Emission Test Center for allowing vehicles to run despite failing to pass the tests.