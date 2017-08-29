Court resets Noven Belleza’s arraignment

TAWAG ng Tanghalan first grand champion Noven Belleza’s arraignment was rescheduled to a still undisclosed date by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Cebu City.

Judge James Stewart Ramon O. HImalaloan of RTC Branch 5, who is currently in Manila for an official business, announced the postponement on Tuesday.

Belleza is facing charges of sexual assault after he allegedly molested a 19-year old friend on July 15.

The singing champ posted a P120,000 bail last month.

The court has still yet to announce the date of his arraignment.