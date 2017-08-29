Search for article

Four drug peddlers arrested in three Cebu towns

SHARES:

02:11 PM August 29th, 2017

Recommended
By: Agnes B. Alpuerto, August 29th, 2017 02:11 PM

FOUR drug suspects were arrested in several buy-bust operations in three Cebu towns since Monday evening.

At 6 PM on Monday, August 28, Alejandro “Lot-lot” Villafranca was apprehended in Barangay 6, Tuburan. Villafranca yielded seven sachet of shabu.

In Malabuyoc town, 28-year old Rey Yuji Iran was arrested for possessing four sachets of shabu past 10 in the evening.

Meanwhile, two drug peddlers were arrested in a buy-bust operation in  Barangay Poblacion, Ronda at 9:30 on Tuesday, August 29.

Sunnyboy Gabutan and Justin Timtim yielded one medium pack of shabu worth P26,000. An un-plated motorcycle was also confiscated from Gabutan and Timtim.

All four suspected drug peddlers are now detained and are waiting for the filing of charges against them.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
ILOILO FOR JOVIE
ILOILO FOR JOVIE
August 28th, 2017