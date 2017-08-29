Four drug peddlers arrested in three Cebu towns

FOUR drug suspects were arrested in several buy-bust operations in three Cebu towns since Monday evening.

At 6 PM on Monday, August 28, Alejandro “Lot-lot” Villafranca was apprehended in Barangay 6, Tuburan. Villafranca yielded seven sachet of shabu.

In Malabuyoc town, 28-year old Rey Yuji Iran was arrested for possessing four sachets of shabu past 10 in the evening.

Meanwhile, two drug peddlers were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Ronda at 9:30 on Tuesday, August 29.

Sunnyboy Gabutan and Justin Timtim yielded one medium pack of shabu worth P26,000. An un-plated motorcycle was also confiscated from Gabutan and Timtim.

All four suspected drug peddlers are now detained and are waiting for the filing of charges against them.