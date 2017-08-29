Ombudsman suspends Toledo City Mayor Sonny Osmeña

The Ombudsman ordered a one-year suspension of Toledo City mayor John Henry “Sonny ”Osmeña after it found him guilty of Grave Abuse of Authority Tuesday, August 29.

Osmena said in a radio interview that he has not received information on the suspension.

“Wala ko kahibaw ana (I don’t know about that). Wala ko kadawat og summons or pahibaw (I haven’t received any summons or information),” he said.

He is also set to face trial at the Sandiganbayan after the Ombudsman found probable cause to charge him with six counts of graft.

Osmeña was guilty of consistent and undue refusal to release the quarterly real property tax (RPT) shares of Barangay Daanlungsod in Cebu.

Based on records, the barangay was supposed to receive P17,733,264.80 as part of its RPT share for the last two quarters of 2014 and for the year 2015.

He said there was a pending case of barangay Sangi filed at the Ombudsman that compelled him not to release the tax share.

“If Sangi will withdraw the case then there is no reason not to release the money,” Osmeña said.

In a counter-affidavit filed by Osmeña, he claimed that there is a pending boundary dispute between Barangays Sangi and Daanlungsod.

He said there is an ongoing case entitled “Barangay Sangi versus City of Toledo” pending before the Court of Appeals.

“Ang barangay Sangi was the mother barangay. The mayor before separated the barangay ang created barangay Daanlungsod,” he said in Cebuano.

Osmeña said he only inherited the case of the past administration and claimed that “it is his duty to protect government funds and properties.

“Wala koy labot niana (I am not included to that),” he said. When his attention was called on a pending case regarding ownership of the real properties involved in the boundary dispute between the two barangays, Osmeña said he only thought of protecting the city’s public funds.”

However, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said the defenses raised by Osmeña were not liable. In a resolution approved on August 9, 2017, Ombudsman Morales said the dispute between the two barangays had long been settled.

Records show that a decision was already issued by the Toledo City Council on August 1, 2008 which became final and executory in 2011 after the Regional Trial Court denied the appeal of Barangay Sangi.

“Kong mao kana ilang decision kay e release nako (If that was their decision then I will release it),” Osmeña said.

Under the Local Government Code, “the RPT share of each barangay shall be released, without need of any further action, directly to the barangay treasurer on a quarterly basis within five days after the end of each quarter and shall not be subject to any liens or hold back or whatever purpose.”