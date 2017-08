A BUSINESSMAN was arrested by operatives of the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) for possession of high powered firearms at his home in Tabor Hills, Barangay San Jose, Cebu City on Tuesday.

Seized from Henry Punay’s possession were one pistol, one hand gun, one KG-9 rifle and ammunition.

Punay owns a construction supply business in Talamban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punay is now detained at the CIDG-7 office pending the filing of charges against him.