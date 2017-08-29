Militants question Espenido’s assignment

MILITANT leftist groups were concerned that the assignment of Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido to Iloilo City may result in unlawful killings.

Nino Olayvar, spokesperson of AnakBayan, said the bloody drug raid in Ozamiz City may also happen in Iloilo, Espenido’s next assignment.

He said the war on drugs of the present administration already caused the death of 13,000 victims, referring to data from the Commission on Human Rights.

“The poor and the marginalized are the usual victims of the anti-drug campaign. While those who are supporting Duterte’s project get rewards,” Olayyvar said.

“The questionable operations handled by Espenido have not been resolved yet but the president already gave him a new assignment,” he said.