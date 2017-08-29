China urged to probe P6.4B shabu shipment

The government of China should take seriously the investigation on the P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs shipped to the Philippines from their country, Senator Richard Gordon said on Tuesday.

“China should take this seriously. They must know we take great offense if they do not do anything about this problem,” Gordon told reporters.

“As far as I am concerned, mahirap makipag-deal sa China kung pinapakuha tayo ng drugs… I will use the words of our President — China is shabulizing the country,” he said.

The Senate blue ribbon committee, which Gordon chairs, conducted on Tuesday its fifth inquiry on the shipment of 605 kilograms of shabu (metamphetamine hydrochloride) that went past the inspection of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The controversial shipment from China is the biggest delivery of drugs under President Duterte’s administration.

Last Aug. 14, Gordon wrote to Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III about his request for the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s assistance pursuant to the mutual legal assistance treaty on criminal matters between the Philippines and China.

“The Blue Ribbon committee would like to avail itself of this treaty to be able to obtain relevant information and documents from Chinese authorities who investigated this shipment of illegal drugs to the Philippines referred to by Mr. Chen; and the reported apprehension by Chinese authorities of certain persons involved in the said shipment. We are looking at many issues, and seek answers to questions,” he wrote.