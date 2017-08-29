DFA calls on N. Korea to halt dangerous missile attacks

The Philippines urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to stop its dangerous actions, after it launched a missile attack over Japan on Tuesday morning.

“We call on the DPRK to halt these dangerous and provocative actions, which heighten tensions, increase instability and the risk of miscalculation, and could possibly endanger lives,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement.

The DFA chief also expressed grave concern following Pyongyang’s launch of ballistic missile that flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido at around 5:00 a.m. Japan is around 3,070 km away from the Philippines.

“We recall the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Foreign Ministers’ Statement on Developments in the Korean Peninsula issued on August 5th and urge the DPRK to fully comply with its obligations under the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” Cayetano said after he was briefed on the incident.

The secretary said Asean and the Philippines, as this year’s chair, remain committed to peaceful resolutions of conflict.

“While we are ready to do our part, provocations such as this latest missile launch should stop to help us put in place an environment that would be conducive for dialogue,” he added.