Suspect in killing of PIA-7 officer’s son still armed and dangerous – police

The police is asking the killer of John Ronli Calizar to surrender to avoid “unnecessary violence.”

Superintendent Pacito Yape Jr., chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said they are now conducting manhunt operations against suspect Jessie Largo who went into hiding after Saturday’s shooting incident.

Yape said they do not discount the possibility that Largo remains armed while in hiding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yape said that Chief Supt. Jose Espino, head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), gave instructions through CPPO Director Eric Noble to ensure the arrest of Largo and his still unidentified companion.

Largo is accused of shooting to death Calizar on Saturday dawn while the victim was asleep at the house of his girlfriend, Katherine Cabungcag, in Sitio Kalmar, Lawaan 1, Talisay City.

Cabungcag is Largo’s ex-girlfriend.

The PIB chief is asking Largo to surrender to avoid “unnecessary violence” that may erupt if he would resist arrest by police operatives.

Yape is also asking the public to immediately report to the police any information on Largo while they continue to gather information that would lead them to identify Largo’s male companion.

“Wala pa tay lead kung kinsa ang kauban ni Largo pero naa nami cartographic sketch na among epatan-aw sa mga saksi kong mao ba jud to siya ang kauban ni Largo sa pag pusil patay kay Ronli (We have yet to identify Largo’s accomplice, but we already have his cartographic sketch that we will soon be showing to witnesses to see if he was the one who accompanied Largo during the killing of Ronli),” Yape said.

Yape said that Largo jailed for murder in 2009 for the killing of a nursing student, but he was later on released from detention after he was cleared of the charge.