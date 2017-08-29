Davide to deliver short state address

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III will keep it short and simple in his annual State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Capitol Social Hall at 7 p.m. today.

Davide earlier said he will outline the accomplishments of his administration last year and lay down his plans for the province for the remaining two years of his term.

He said his plans include building more provincial hospitals and upgrading existing ones.

Davide said he hopes to see Carcar Provincial Hospital upgraded to become a medical center before he steps down in 2019.

As of now, the two provincial hospitals in cities of Carcar and Danao are given a level 2 accreditation by the Department of Health, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Rene Catan said.

Catan said among the requirements for their accreditation include doctors who will handle internal medicine and advance services for anesthesiology and OB-gyne.

Catan said the hospitals also need computer tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners.

The governor will also give updates on peace and order especially on the province’s efforts in the war on drugs.

Davide’s report will culminate the month-long celebration of the 448th founding anniversary of the province of Cebu which carries the theme “Hinusang Paningkamot, Kalambuan Karon ug sa Umaabot (United effort for development for today and tomorrow).”