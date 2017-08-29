Contractor blamed for lack of safety signs

ROAD WIDENING PROJECT

Lack of warning signs at the site of a road-widening project by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) were blamed for a string of road crashes in Barangay Pitalo, San Fernando town.

In yesterday’s session at the Provincial Board (PB), Pitalo Barangay Secretary Rolando Rias said the lack of warning signs at the project site resulted in road crashes in the area.

DPWH District Engineer Leslie Anthony Molina and Pitalo barangay officials were invited to a hearing by the PB on the accidents.

Molina said the installation of safety signs is part of the contract with AR Adlawan Construction.

He said their office is tasked to supervise the project.

PB Member Sun Shimura, who chairs the PB peace and order committee, filed a motion compelling DPWH and its contractors to strictly enforce safety measures in its projects.

Shimura said the safety concern in the road-widening project in Barangay Pitalo is true in other DPWH projects as well.

Project Engineer Gaudencio Cenas, representative of AR Adlawan Construction, said they installed warning signs but minibus drivers would topple them down.

Provincial Board (PB) Member Jose Mari Salvador said a barangay tanod should be in the site to warn motorists and public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers passing through the area.

Cenas said he will raise the PB’s concerns to the firm’s management so they can immediately act on the problem.

PB Member Raul Bacaltos, who initiated the inquiry, said he will monitor their progress to see if they addressed the PB’s concern.