Sept. 1, Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, declared a holiday

CEBUANOS like all Filipinos are also gearing up for a long weekend ahead as President Rodrigo Duterte declared Sept. 1, Friday, a national regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice.

Duterte signed Proclamation 297 on Tuesday.

Proclamation 297 notes the final declaration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos that the observance of the Islamic holiday falls on Sept. 1.

Eid’l Adha is the tenth day in the month of Hajj or Islamic Pilgrimage to Mecca wherein Muslims pay homage to Abraham’s supreme act of sacrifice and signifies mankind’s obedience to God.

Under Republic Act 9849, Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice shall be a national holiday.