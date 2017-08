Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing leads the awarding of the outstanding officials and government employees during the city’s 48th Charter Day celebration on Wednesday, August 30.

The city government also awarded individuals and institutions who have brought honor to the city of Mandaue.

Quisumbing encouraged city officials, employees and partner government agencies, institutions, individuals and Mandauehanons to help in improving public services and for the betterment of the city in general.