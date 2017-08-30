Two suspects in Bohol town mayor’s case cleared

THE TAGBILARAN City Prosecutors Office dropped the charges of illegal detention and kidnapping filed against two suspects in the murder of Bien Unido mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel at 8 am Wednesday, August 30.

Brian Sayson and Wilson Hoylar were cleared of the charges said their lawyer Inocencia dela Cerna.

“It’s a welcome development because these two people were also subject of the case. In fact (one of them) was arrested. But it turns out they were cleared. So with that we are going to file criminal charges against all those people who arrested them – maybe tomorrow or this week,” dela Cerna said.

Sayson and Lobo Boniel were arrested by the police in Bohol last August 23 upon orders of the PNP’s Regional Intelligence Service.

An arrest warrant was supposedly issued by a Cebu City court handling the murder case. But they were released 20 hours later after the arrest warrant showed that Sayson and Lobo were not listed.

Wilson Hoylar was also implicated for killing Gisela but he was not arrested.