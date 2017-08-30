Cash reward for murder suspects

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing will give a cash reward for information that would lead to the arrest of Jessie Largo and his cohort who are suspected of murdering the son of Philippine Information Agency (PIA) regional officer Ferliza Contratista.

Atty. Elaine Bathan, the mayor’s chief of staff, said Quisumbing didn’t disclose the amount of the reward.

Largo is the alleged suspect in the killing of 22-year-old John Ronli Calizar, the boyfriend of Largo’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Cabungcag, in Talisay City last August 26.

The murder complaints against Largo and his unidentified cohort were filed before the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

John Ronli is the eldest son of Contratista and are residents of Barangay Pakanaan, Mandaue City.