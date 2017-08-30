Fashionistas had a field day during the one-day sale at the Fashion Forum of SM City Seaside Cebu last Aug. 18.

Shoppers availed of a 20 percent discount on all regular priced items for a minimum of P10,000, single-receipt purchase and 10 percent discount on all regular-priced items for single-receipt purchase below P10,000.

Launched recently were the brand new collections of gowns and dresses by the following contemporary brands: Sandra Darren, Eliza J, Tahari, London Times, Vince Camuto Clothing and Jessica Howard.

Fashion Forum is a multi-brand boutique inside selected SM Department Stores.

Founded in 2008, Fashion Forum’s Flagship store is at SM Makati. Currently, Fashion Forum can be found at over 15 SM branches all over the Philippines.

The selections—which come from New York and Los Angeles will effortlessly take their wearers from day to night—from weekend dresses, work appropriate shifts, cocktail dresses and long gowns for formal occasions. (PR)