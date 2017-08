BURGLARS broke into and made off with valuables from a town house owned by an American and his family in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City on Wednesday noon.

Gregory Allen Amgelter and his partner received a call from a neighbor informing them of the burglary at past noon.

Police said the front door was destroyed and the main bedroom and office were ransacked.

The Amgelter family lost a laptop worth P70,000 and cash of different denominations.

The burglars have yet to be identified.