Thief nabbed near school

POLICE arrested a thief who held up a call center agent at knifepoint near a school in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City last Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Insp. Clark Arriola of the Parian police identified the 19-year-old thief as Jevar Adolfo, a native of Balamban town in Cebu.

Arriola said Adolfo poked a knife at April Lecciones of Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City and stole a tablet. Adolfo was later arrested by two police officers who witnessed the incident.

Recovered from Adolfo were the tablet and one knife. Adolfo is now detained at the Parian police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.