Motorcycle rider killed by felled lamp post

A MOTORCYCLE rider died after being hit by a lamp post that fell down after being struck by a wayward container at UN Avenue in Mandaue City at 4 pm Wednesday, August 30.

Initial traffic investigation showed the truck driver made a sharp right turn to UN avenue and hit a lamp post.

The container truck hit several vehicles and felled a lamp post which struck the unidentified motorcycle rider and other vehicles.

Glenn Antigua, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said the truck driver named Jose Potayre, is now detained at the Mandaue City police precinct while charges are being readied against him.