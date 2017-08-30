Charges dropped against slay suspects

CHARGES of illegal detention and kidnapping were dropped yesterday by the Tagbilaran City Prosecutor’s Office against two suspects in the murder of Bien Unido mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel.

Lawyer Inocencio dela Cerna, counsel for Brian Sayson and Wilson Hoylar, said he welcomed this development.

“We are going to file criminal charges against all those people who arrested them,” he said.

Hoylar was arrested by Bien Unido police but was not detained, unlike Sayson and Lobo Boniel who were detained after being arrested by operatives of the PNP’s Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7).